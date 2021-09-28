Pharmacists want drug sale rules implemented

TIMERGARA: Young Pharmacists Community (YPC), Lower Dir, office-bearers have demanded the KP government to implement the drug sale rules amended in 2017 to ensure quality treatment to the patients.

They made the demand while speaking at a meeting of the association here on Monday.YPC general secretary Dr Misbah, secretary information Dr Asad, joint secretary Dr Ghufran and a member of the core committee Dr Yousaf Khan were also present on the occasion. YPC district president Moinuddin Tajik said pharmacists were being treated as trusted health professionals in all advanced countries but unfortunately they were the most neglected professionals in Pakistan.

He said that it was because of the government’s alleged apathy that pharmacists, whom he called drug scientists, were being considered as dispensers, drug sellers and receptionists in Pakistan. Moinuddin Tajik demanded the KP government to immediately appoint pharmacists at each health facility providing healthcare on Sehat Insaf Card, besides appointing one pharmacist for 50 beds in every hospital and one drug inspector on tehsil level in the light of the apex court’s verdict to improve the quality of medical treatment to people.He added that it was time for the government to utilize the services of pharmacists as they were experts and had a sound knowledge of all drug-related problems.