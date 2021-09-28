Motorcycle thieves held

Islamabad: Islamabad Sihala Police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, police spokesman said.

He said that, following orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar assigned special task to police officials to curb car and motorbike lifting and to arrest the accused involved in it.

Following these directions a special team under supervision of Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer headed by SP (Rural-Zone) Muhammad Usman Tippu DSP Rural circle including SHO Sihala Police Station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishfaq and others raided and succeeded to apprehend an accused of bike lifting gang identified as Zeeshan Sarwer resident of Chakbali Khan District Rawalpindi. After investigation police team has recovered 17 stolen motorbikes from him.