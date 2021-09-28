 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Iran’s nuclear programme has crossed ‘all red lines’: Israeli PM

AFP
September 28, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had breached all the "red lines" aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons programme but that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to get the bomb.

