PMLN divisional meetings schedule

LAHORE:PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has released the schedule for the party’s upcoming divisional meetings to be held next week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the divisional meetings would be chaired by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and President Mian Shahbaz Sharif. She said the Sahiwal division meeting would be held on Monday (today). The meeting of Rawalpindi division will be held on Tuesday and the meeting of Lahore division on Wednesday. The meeting of Faisalabad division will be held on Thursday. Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif will preside over all the meetings, she said adding the meetings would be attended by central and provincial office-bearers of PMLN and the related assembly members of the divisions. Azma claimed that sugar was still being sold at Rs100 to Rs 110 per kg in the open market.

“Last week the government announced that sugar would be sold at Rs90 per kg in the market,” she said, adding that last Saturday the Punjab government announced that from Sunday sugar would be sold at Rs89 across Punjab.

The rulers have forced the citizens, including mothers and sisters of the nation, to stand in long queues to get only one kg of sugar, Azma said and maintained that the government could not arrest the real sugar thieves.