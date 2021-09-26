 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board resolves 1,089 complaints

National

September 26, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has resolved 1,089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal.

