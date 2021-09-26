Rana Sana drug case: Court seeks ANF arguments on co-accused acquittal plea

LAHORE: A special court (Control of Narcotics Substances) Saturday sought arguments from the prosecution on the acquittal applications, moved by the co-suspects of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, in the drug recovery case. Rana Sana and all five co-accused appeared before the court along with their counsel. A prosecutor for the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said the acquittal applications were a tactic to delay the indictment process.
Counsel for the co-accused argued that the court was supposed to decide the acquittal applications before continuing the trial.
