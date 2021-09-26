Saima first visually impaired diplomat to speak at UN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s permanent mission for the United Nation’s counselor Ms Saima Saleem turned up the first visually impaired diplomat of the world who spoke to the world body on Saturday by using brail system of reading/ writing.

While exercising the right to reply in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), she responded to India’s reaction on major statement of Pakistan befittingly. She demolished India’s position on Kashmir dispute through her emphatic arguments.

Diplomatic sources told The News from New York that Saima Saleem a Multan resident received her master’s degree from the Kinnaird College Lahore, and secured position in her competitive exam. She choreographed the reply at her own when asked to take on India’s irresponsible assertions about Pakistan’s stance and frivolous claims about Kashmir dispute, earlier made in the UNGA.

She wrote notes of her address on the brail system and sought permission to use it before the world body. Her reply was profusely appreciated by the world leaders and representatives of various countries and galleries present in the UNGA during her address.

Her way of narration and confidence was also eulogised by Pakistan’s team, which was present with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York.