Chairman BISE Sukkur reappoints three officials against rules

SUKKUR: Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sukkur, has reappointed three officials against rules and regulations of the board.

Sources in the BISE Sukkur revealed that Chairman BISE, Sukkur, Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah, who is the brother of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, had reappointed three retired officials, including Ghulam Qadir Dharejo as Audit Officer in BISE Sukkur. Ghulam Qadir Dharejo last year retired from Inspector of Schools and Colleges.

The chairman BISE, according to the sources, not only appointed him as an auditor but also delegated the charge to pass all financial bills. The sources revealed that any reappointed officer cannot pass the financial bills with his own signature under the rules.

They revealed that Ghulam Qadir Channo, who recently retired from the post of Deputy Controller Secrecy, has been reappointed by the chairman as Deputy Controller Examination. This provided him as an additional charge of Secrecy Officer, BISE Sukkur. Sources revealed that Najam Akhtar recently retired from the post of Assistant Secretary Administration, BISE, Sukkur, but has been reappointed by the chairman at the same position.

The sources revealed that such reappointments in the BISE Sukkur by the chairman badly affected the promotions of serving officers because after the reappointment, the process of promotions stopped and many officials were deprived of their right. When some officers had taken up the issue with the BISE chairman, the sources claimed that the chairman BISE Sukkur had threatened to dismiss them from service.

They said the chairman reacted harshly.

On 13th September 2021, The secretary Boards and Universities, Government of Sindh, had written a letter to the chairmen of the boards to immediately remove officials posted on OPS as well as on contractual period to implement the orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The sources revealed that there was not any relaxation in the rules of the boards to appoint any retired officer at the post of audit officer and only the chief minister was the competent authority to appoint a man by examining the qualification of a candidate.

When this correspondent contacted chairman BISE Sukkur to get his version, he did not respond. Meanwhile, Rafique Ahmed Palh, Secretary, BISE Sukkur, while talking to The News, said that chairman BISE has to appoint any retired employee under emergency powers vested in him by the Boards and Universities Rules. He said that these three retired employees have been engaged to run the board's affairs because of experience to meet the issues while the Government of Sindh had imposed a ban on recruitments.

He said that chairman BISE had got approval from the Board of Governors (BOG) of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sukkur. He said that Ghulam Qadir Dharejo had retired from Grade-19 post of Audit Officer and now he has been engaged against 3,000 rupees per day. He said that chairman BISE engaged two other retired officers Ghulam Qadir Channo and Najam Akhtar in the interest of the board. He quoted that 80-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Sahatto retired from the Hyderabad Board was also serving as a consultant in the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Shaheed Benazirabad.