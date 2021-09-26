Swabi bank heist Seven robbers arrested

SWABI: The police arrested seven robbers and recovered 90 percent of the Rs6 million which they had looted from a bank a day earlier, an official said on Saturday.
A group of robbers had stormed the bank in Tehsil Chota Lahor area on Friday and decamped with Rs6 million.
A total of nine robbers were involved in the incident, the sources said, adding, among them four belonged to Swabi who invited the group members, planned and executed the heist after monitoring the bank for a week.
