JI launches protest movement against inflation, unemployment

LAHORE: The Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday launched countrywide demonstrations against the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment, warning the government to address the problems of masses or get ready to go home.

The rallies and demonstrations against the ’anti-people’ policies of the PTI government were held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and other cities. Thousands of people, holding national and JI flags and chanting slogans against inflation and unemployment, participated in the events.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, who led a rally in Gujranwala, addressing the charged workers, criticised policies of the government, saying the PTI had failed to deliver and lost people’s trust. He said the prime minister made tall claims to provide ten million jobs, build five million houses and bring reforms in every sector before coming into power. But, he added, the prime minister failed to honour his words and did nothing to address the problems of masses.

He said it was a pity that the PTI fooled the masses in the name of Madina state. Where was the Madina state of the PTI government now, he asked. He said the government was incapable of fixing the issues and putting the country on track.

Later, Sirajul Haq addressed the Labour Convention and demanded the government to fix minimum wages of the labourers as per the demands of labour unions. He said the labourers, small farmers and the other segments of the society were badly affected by the skyrocketing prices of the food items, medicines, petrol, electricity and gas. He said the government must bring down the prices of basic commodities by 35 to 50 percent.

He said the former and present governments did nothing for institution building and deprived the masses of even basic facilities. He said the PTI, PMLN and PPP were the sides of the same coin and protector of the status quo. He said the masses should reject them in the election and vote for the JI to put the country on track.