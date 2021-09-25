IG for using technology in issuance of driving licence

LAHORE:IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the Punjab Traffic Police officers to archive video recording of driving tests keeping in view the SOPs for issuance of driving licence for transparency purpose.

Rao Sardar added making issuance of driving licence more transparent through modern technology to facilitate citizens is one of the top priorities of the department. He further said that efficient use of modern technology played key role in traffic management and prevention of accidents. Therefore, safe city cameras should be benefited for smooth flow of traffic along with E-Challaning so that citizens may be saved from traffic blockade.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting of traffic police at Central Police Office here on Friday. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar and DIG Traffic Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Rao further directed to launch awareness campaign on traffic rules among the citizens. In this regard awareness lectures, seminars should be organised in educational institutions and public places.

During the meeting, DIG Traffic Punjab, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera said that five special vigilance teams have been formed to make the process of issuance of driving licenses more transparent and ensure implementation of SOPs by making surprise visits to traffic branches.

Appreciating the actions of Punjab Traffic Police against overloading, IG Punjab said that one of the major causes of accidents and obstruction of smooth flow of traffic on roads is overloading against which actions should be expedited.

Robbers injure man over resistance: A 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded over offering resistance during robbery at Nishter Colony on Friday. Victim Shahzad was on his way at Nishter Colony when unidentified person/s intercepted him and started robbing him at gunpoint. When he offered resistance of the robbery attempt, they opened firing leaving the victim in a pool of blood. He was removed to hospital.