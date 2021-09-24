Defamation case against Imran adjourned till October 6

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday decided to expedite the defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan filed by Leader of Opposition in National assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mudassar Farid Khokhar set October 06 for further proceedings in the 2017 case and appearance of parties in person or through their counsel.

Earlier, the judge rejected a civil miscellaneous application of the plaintiff for being infructuous to close Imran Khan's right to file his written statement. However, the judge observed that since the respondent had submitted his statement on July 27, 2021, the application was ineffective.

The judge disposed of another petition by the plaintiff (Shehbaz Sharif), requesting a daily hearing in the case as the defamation ordinance requires the courts to decide the case within 90 days.