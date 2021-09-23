Dengue cases on the rise in Khyber

JAMRUD: Dengue virus cases have been on the rise in Khyber tribal district, local source said on Wednesday. In Jamrud tehsil, three persons were affected by dengue virus, including a father and daughter and one schoolteacher.

A local medical professional, Dr Hameed, told this correspondent that dengue virus was spreading rapidly in Khyber district and so far most of the cases have been registered in Landikotal, where more than 1200 people have been affected.

He urged people to spray mosquito repellents in their homes to prevent the spread of dengue virus and apply mosquito repellent lotion on hands and feet before going to bed at night and while wearing open-sleeved clothes. He said that the government had not taken any special measures to control the dengue virus in the district so far.