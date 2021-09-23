PTI asks CJP to take action over death threats to federal minister

KARACHI: Expressing concern over hurling of deaths threats to federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro by the robber gangs of the riverine area, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday alleged the Sindh government of 'victimizing' political opponents and 'killing' Pakistan Terheeke-e-Insaf supporters in fake encounters.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly along with PTI leaders Maleeha Soomro, sister of Mian Muhamamd Soomro, Shiekh appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the extrajudicial killings and involvement of police in political victimization in Jacobabad district.

“The PPP government is using police against the political opponents while advisor to CM Sindh Aijaz Jakhrani 'has started killing' political opponents in connivance with Jacobabad police,” said Sheikh.

Shaikh said that Jacobabad district is a hub of robberies, smuggling and drug peddling, Haleem alleged and alleged that “SSP Jacobabad has become a contract killer and police were targeting PTI workers, supporters and voters in the district on the directives of the PPP leadership.” He charged “the incumbent IG Police Sindh of patronizing drug peddling and robber gangs.”

Addressing the press conference, Maleeha Soomro charged that Rs 44 billion- earmarked for development of Jacobabad including Rs.30 billion of Sindh Education Sector Reform Program, were embezzled, which was also pointed out by the deputy commissioner in his report.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed NAB to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three months but CM's advisor Aijaz Jakhrani kept seeking bail to evade inquiry for three years, she charged. “When a NAB team reached Jakhrani's residence for the probe it was ambushed while district police were reluctant to register an FIR.

It was clear evidence of connivance of police officers with the culprits,” she asserted. Central president PTI Youth wing Moula Bux Soomro, speaking at the occasion, blamed SSP Jacobabad Shumail Riaz Malik, of serving political motives. He alleged that two PTI supporters were killed in a fake encounter in May while the third person who was injured in the incident was abducted and his whereabouts are unknown to this day.