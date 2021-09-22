Two houses robbed in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two incidents of robbery were reported in Khairpur on Tuesday.The house of Hazoor Bakhsh Chang, a retired senior clerk in education department, in Faiz Ganj Town of Khairpur was robbed by some unidentified criminals who took away valuables, cash, including the dowry of his two daughters.

In another incident in Ranipur city, the robbers stole valuables from the house of Qayyum Bhanbhro. The victims, along with their neighbours, protested over increasing incidence of armed robberies and demanded the arrest of the criminals and recovery of their robbed money and valuables.