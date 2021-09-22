Two houses robbed in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two incidents of robbery were reported in Khairpur on Tuesday.The house of Hazoor Bakhsh Chang, a retired senior clerk in education department, in Faiz Ganj Town of Khairpur was robbed by some unidentified criminals who took away valuables, cash, including the dowry of his two daughters.
In another incident in Ranipur city, the robbers stole valuables from the house of Qayyum Bhanbhro. The victims, along with their neighbours, protested over increasing incidence of armed robberies and demanded the arrest of the criminals and recovery of their robbed money and valuables.
SUKKUR: The 24th Convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, was held on...
SUKKUR: Land dispute claimed lives of four people including a man and his son, in two different incidents in Larkana...
UNITED NATIONS: The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and...
ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise...
LONDON: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday sought an explanation from the government after the British cricket...