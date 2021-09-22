Russian physicist sounds alarm over prosecution of scientists

MOSCOW: A Russian physics professor arrested on treason charges has warned that the increasing prosecution of scientists was fuelling a brain drain and threatened international cooperation.
In a letter from jail, a copy of which was seen by AFP on Tuesday, Valery Golubkin said that his arrest and that of fellow physicist Anatoly Gubanov damaged Russia’s national security. His comments came amid an increase in espionage cases against academics.
