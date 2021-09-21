WASA sets up complaints camps

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started to establish camps in different areas of the city to resolve water and sewerage issues on the spot. The concerned department has set up first camp at union councils 13 and 14 Katariyan Market, F-Block, Satellite Town where officials addressed water, sewerage and billing issues immediately on Monday.

A large number of people lodged complaints to resolve their issues at the camp. Total 52 applications of different categories received by WASA in which 14 applications for water supply issue, 10 applications for sewerage issue and 28 applications received for revenue related issues. The revenue officials have also recovered 375000 pending dues of sewerage and water bills on the occasion. The WASA also provided facility of easy installments of water bills of consumers.

Rawalpindi Development Authority/WASA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi has strongly appreciated officials to establishment of camps. “It would create a strong relationship between consumers and officials,” he claimed.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that next camp would be established at union councils 15 and 16 on Wednesday. He said that affected people should come to resolve their genuine issues through these camps.