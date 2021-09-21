Broadband projects approved for Sindh, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Universal Service Fund (USF) on Monday approved four projects worth Rs993 million to provide high-speed internet services to 0.66 million people in un-served and under-served areas of Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Advised by the Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul Haque, the USF Board approved award of high-speed mobile broadband contracts to Jazz, according to an official statement.

The Federal Secretary for Ministry of IT and Telecommunication & Chairman of USF Board, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired the 78th meeting of USF Board of Directors.

“Access to broadband connectivity is a necessity, and therefore, improving rural access is of crucial priority,” Rajput said addressing the meeting.

“We are contributing effectively towards the realisation of Digital Pakistan vision and the development of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector to promote sustainable development. These projects will play a vital role in providing better access to education and healthcare facilities to the marginaliased communities.” Further, he said that 4G connectivity across the country would make a huge contribution in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Chief Executive Officer of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, in his opening remarks, said, FY 2020-2021 was indeed an exciting year for the company, filled with challenges, successes, energy, and lots of learning.

According to the details, the Board approved award of high-speed mobile broadband contracts to jazz for districts of Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

These projects would serve an unserved population of around 0.66 million in 797 unserved muazas and an approximate unserved area of 5,509 sq. km.

Furthermore, the Board also approved award of high-speed mobile broadband for National Highways and Motorways contracts to Jazz for providing high-speed mobile broadband services to commuters on M3 and M5 motorways, respectively.