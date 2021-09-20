 
Monday September 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Five Asaan Insaf Markaz to be established

National

September 20, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would establish five “Asaan Insaf Markaz” in the provincial capital to provide improved service delivery to the public. According to the capital city police officer, Abbas Ahsan, the Asaan Insaf Markaz was established in Hayatabad while four more similar facilities were under construction in University Town, Faqirabad, Badaber and Chamkani. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the facilities soon.

More From National

More From Latest