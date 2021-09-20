Steps afoot to boost health sector in KP, meeting told

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has been working on various projects worth billions of rupees in primary, secondary and tertiary health care to further strengthen the health sector and provide quality medical treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps, a meeting was told on Sunday.

“Steps are being taken under an integrated plan to ensure physical progress on those initiatives as per the given timelines so that their timely completion could be ensured and people could benefit them without any delay,” the meeting was informed, which was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A handout said the meeting reviewed progress on various interventions and reforms initiatives undertaken in the health sector. It was told that a mega scheme was underway to strengthen all the basic health units (BHUs) of the province and to run 200 BHUs 24/7.

Similarly, a project is also underway for the rehabilitation of all rural health centres (RHCs) across the province and to run 50 RHCs 24/7. It was informed that these initiatives aimed at improving primary health care by good physical outlook, regular staff presence, availability of essential medicines, critical equipment and diagnostic services in these BHUs and RHCs. It was further informed that in secondary healthcare sector, work was underway on the revamping of 25 district headquarters hospitals of the province adding that the project aimed at renovation of infrastructure of these hospitals, posting of additional medical staff including specialist doctors, availability of medical equipment, outsourcing of diagnostic services and establishment of ICUs, Burn Units, Dialysis Units, Physiotherapy and other allied units in the existing buildings of those DHQ hospitals. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was spending huge financial resources to further strengthen the health sector of the province's medical centres across the province with the aim to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals and improve health service delivery.

A number of important projects were being implemented in the health sector to align the services of hospitals to the requirements of modern age, he said, adding that with the completion of these projects, people of the province would see a radical change in the health sector.