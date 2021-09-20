Murad, Mahoor win National Badminton titles

LAHORE: Murad Ali (NBP) and Mahoor Shahzad (WAPDA) took the singles titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton tournament in Quetta on Sunday.

Murad beat Muqeet Tahir by 12-21, 21-11, 21-6. Murad was in full command in the second and third games after losing the first.

Mahoor Shahzad beat Palwasha Bashir (NBP) by 21-19, 22-20. Palwasha fought with full energy against Mahoor throughout the match.

In men’s doubles final, Awais Zahid and M Ali Larosh beat Raja Hasnain and Raja Zulqarnain Haider by 21-15, 11-21, 21-19.

In women’s doubles final, Mahoor and Ghazala Siddique beat Saima Waqas and Khizra Rasheed by 19-21, 21-12, 21-14.

Minister Sports of Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Hazara distributed trophies and cash prizes among the finalists.

He announced upgradation and construction of sports facilities all over Balochistan. President Pakistan Badminton Federation Nisar Ahmad Shahwani and Secretary General Wajid Ali Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.