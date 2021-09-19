Pakistan adopted independent foreign policy for first time: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said Pakistan has adopted an independent and impartial foreign policy for the first time, which has paved the way for its recognition at the international level.

He was talking to the media after distributing interest-free small loan cheques among the needy people under the aegis of the Akhuwat Foundation in Madani Masjid, Samanabad, here on Saturday.

He criticised a tweet of Maryam Nawaz who quoted the tweet of Imran Khan that he (PM) will ensure the prestige of the green passport. Its attribution is very disturbing as the government has provided the best possible security to the New Zealanders, but they decided to cancel the cricket series and returned to their country abruptly, he said, adding that the act is highly disappointing for the Pakistani nation while other cricket-loving countries have also expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

He said that ironically Maryam Nawaz presented the situation in a strange way to please the Indians. He said the offenders who have slipped out of the country must not interpret this situation with Pak integrity. He said the PMLN leadership is goof and is unable to face the international community.

Their chits were lost while talking to the international media, he said and added that during the Bombay attack, Nawaz Sharif admitted that Ajmal Qasab was a Pakistani.

He said that they must shun myopic approach and promote nationalism to elevate the image of Pakistan at the international level.

He said they remained mum during the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav whereas Imran Khan is a bold leader who condemned the drone attacks bluntly. Very recently, Imran Khan rejected the demand to use Pakistani soil to attack Afghanistan by saying “absolutely not”.

He said Pakistan is currently pursuing the best foreign policy and because of Pakistan’s lobbing, the Danish premier and the foreign ministers of the UK, Italy and Spain talked to Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanked him for his cooperation in resolving the Afghanistan and other international issues prudently.

The state minister said the PMLN leaders have a deep-rooted enmity with Imran Khan. The premier is committed to promoting the green flag and green passport in the comity of nations. About the prime minister’s visit to Tajikistan, he said it was a great success, adding that Pakistan is now taking new initiatives to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan so that 40-year-old crises in that country could come to an end.

About the appreciation of dollar, he said it had a global factor like corona, but despite all those crises, the Pakistan government has been trying to facilitate its people by passing on minimum impact to the masses.

Earlier, the state minister distributed cheques worth Rs 4 million among poor families while Akhuwat Steering Committee members including Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq, Tehmina Riaz, Yaseen Randhawa, Muhammad Waseem Askari and others were present.