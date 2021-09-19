Seminar highlights plight of kiln workers

LAHORE : Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas has expressed his resolve to address the issues of brick kiln workers for whom law exists but is not complied with.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan (BLLF) here on Saturday, the minister assured the brick kiln workers that there is reasonable space in Social Welfare Department to work for their welfare. He said he would do his level best to raise their issues in the parliament as well. He condemned complaints of connivance of police with brick kiln owners to keep workers in bondage. He and Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine were chief guests at the event attended in large number by lawyers, civil society representatives and a large number of brick kiln workers.

Ijaz Alam Augustine in his speech appreciated the efforts of BLLF and offered government’s help in its effort to get the kiln workers their rights. He said establishing a special taskforce to redress the complaints of bonded labour will be considered. He said majority of the victims of forced labour belong to the minorities which face all types of discrimination.

MPA Uzma Kardar, Chairperson Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, was so moved at hearing the plight of bonded labour that she started crying. She assured to move a resolution in Punjab Assembly and volunteer her services for the betterment of the brick kiln workers.

Dr Ashraf Nizami said it was the primary responsibility of the state to eradicate this curse of bonded labour system. He saluted Syeda Ghulam Fatima for her services. He said social security is constitutional right of every citizen and the state must ensure living wages and social protection for workers.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal also expressed grave concern at the plight of brick kiln workers.

At the end, participants of the seminar gave following recommendations: Statutory revision and implementation of wage board award, replace minimum wages with living wages for all workers, take effective measures to implement Bonded Labour Abolition Act 2012, have comprehensive, effective and efficient inspection for proper implementation of the labour laws at brick kilns, add brick kiln workers in the welfare schemes of government like ‘Hunarmand Naujawan’ ,'Apna Ghar’, Insaf Sehat Card, etc. arrange for online education of the children of these workers, provide ‘Khidmat Card’, housing, water and sanitation facilities and BLLF also demanded for a fair survey of brick kiln workers among other demands. The CM was demanded probe registration of fake criminal cases against brick kiln workers, vulnerable to forced labour, and take action against responsible police officers.

To stop police violence in connivance with brick kiln owners against the victims of forced labour, there is an urgent need of a high-profile commission for fact-finding on fake criminal FIRs, the seminar demanded.

It was demanded that all political parties must address the issue of bonded labour/forced labour in their constitution and cancel membership of party leadership if anyone is found involved in evil practice of bonded labour.