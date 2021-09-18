US consul general meets Hamza

LAHORE: US Consul General William Makaneole called on Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town on Friday.

Talking to the guest, Hamza Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) would participate in next general elections with full fervour. The US diplomat discussed various issues with the opposition leader. The regional security situation also came under discussion during the meeting.