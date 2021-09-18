US consul general meets Hamza

LAHORE: US Consul General William Makaneole called on Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town on Friday.
Talking to the guest, Hamza Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) would participate in next general elections with full fervour. The US diplomat discussed various issues with the opposition leader. The regional security situation also came under discussion during the meeting.
BAHAWALPUR: As many as 24 people were injured when a mini coach overturned near Chak-67, Tehsil LiaqatPur, on Friday....
KABUL: The Taliban appeared Friday to have shut down the government´s ministry of women´s affairs and replaced it...
LAHORE: The hasty cancellation of the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series Friday was on insistence of the tourists...
SUKKUR: Another woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Larkana city due to the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’....
SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court has taken notice of humiliation of a woman and summoned SSP Sanghar...
SUKKUR: A large number of SSGC employees on Friday raised slogans in a protest against their termination in front of...