Drummer killed in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A drummer was killed near his house in Rajjar tehsil here on Friday, police sources said. The sources said that unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on Iftikhar Khan, a drummer, and killed him on the spot.
The artiste sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. His brother Altaf Hussain said the family did not have enmity. The accused managed to flee from the spot. The police registered a case on the complaint of his brother and launched investigation.
BAHAWALPUR: As many as 24 people were injured when a mini coach overturned near Chak-67, Tehsil LiaqatPur, on Friday....
KABUL: The Taliban appeared Friday to have shut down the government´s ministry of women´s affairs and replaced it...
LAHORE: The hasty cancellation of the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series Friday was on insistence of the tourists...
SUKKUR: Another woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Larkana city due to the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’....
SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court has taken notice of humiliation of a woman and summoned SSP Sanghar...
SUKKUR: A large number of SSGC employees on Friday raised slogans in a protest against their termination in front of...