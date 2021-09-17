Three held for harassing girls

SUKKUR: Three youth were arrested for sexually harassing girls in Thatta on Thursday. According to the police, raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused, who was still at large. The arrested youth were allegedly involved in making videos and sexually harassing girl students besides creating hindrance on their way to school in Jhimpeer city.

On the complaint of the school administration, the police arrested Shah Jahan, Tofeeq and Jahangir. Police were conducting raids to arrest the main accused Alamgir, who is enjoying support of an influential political figure.