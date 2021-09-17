Corona kills 25 more in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Thursday claimed 25 more lives, taking the toll from the viral infection to 5354.

Of 25 fatalities, Peshawar reported eight, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan four each, Mardan three, while Bannu and Swat recorded two each.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar has suffered more human losses than any other district. It lost 2,540 people as a result of the infectious disease.

Mardan with 507 fatalities is second to Peshawar, followed by Swat with 491 deaths, while Abbottabad is in fourth position with 358 losses.

There has been a constant rise in Covid-19 cases and subsequent mortalities in KP due to a host of reasons.

Experts said a major reason is sheer violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the masses and particularly in public places. The vaccination process started across the province has certain deficiencies, as most of the people get themselves registered without getting the vaccine. A large number of people don’t prefer Covid-19 vaccine, fearing it would infertile them.