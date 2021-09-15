MoUs to enhance cooperation between Pak-US educational institutions

SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Toledo city of USA, to collaborate in education, art, culture, economic and social sectors. During an online meeting, it was decided that both cities could contribute in fields of education, culture, art, economic and trade sectors as well as person-to-person communication and relations could be enhanced through opening new venues. The speakers further said that Hyderabad is a cultural and educational hub of the country, as large number of industries and more than 5,000 educational institutions were there, so the mayor of Toledo city should be catalyst in providing support to strengthen and broaden the academic collaborative environment by including more sectors and the universities from Hyderabad and Toledo in this fold. Mayor of Toledo Wade Kapszukiewicz appreciated the efforts taken by Hyderabad-Toledo Sister City Council for their commitment and dedication to enhance cooperation. The MoUs signed between SABS and University of Toledo, suggested to strengthen mutual trust to reap favorable social and economic benefits. The MoU suggested that IAD would share art and design works of mature artists, students and alumni with Toledo Arts Commission to arrange online workshops for Toledo artists and students, also proposed joint short-courses with collaboration of Toledo Arts Commission, involving Toledo University to provide short video documentaries on arts and crafts that could be shown in exhibition to facilitate in organizing International Youth Academy in Toledo.