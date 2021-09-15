Democracy a must for societal growth: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that democracy guarantees human rights and also essential to uphold the principles of equality.

In his message on International Day of Democracy falling today (Wednesday), the chief minister said that democracy ensures equal participation of people and its continuity was imperative for the socio-economic growth of the society. The PTI government resolved to strengthen democratic institutions and values, he said. India, the so-called claimant of democracy, was, actually, the biggest violator of democratic norms and values, he regretted. The Hindu supremacist Modi regime had tarnished the image of democracy in IIOJ&K by depriving the people of their right of self-determination.

The Modi regime, instead of giving rights to the Kashmiris, was inflicting atrocities and the world community should take notice of the Indian government’s non-democratic measures, he emphasised. “The international day of democracy reiterates that we should work for the promotion of democratic traditions and values”, he added.

President’s address: The chief minister said President Dr Arif Alvi’s address to the joint session of parliament manifested national unity and solidarity. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said the president represented the aspirations of the people in his speech whereas the opposition parties showed their routine non-parliamentary and undemocratic behaviour, he regretted. The opposition demonstrated its moral bankruptcy by creating ruckus during the address, he added. The CM said the inept opposition tried point scoring on the important occasion of the joint session of parliament. The unethical attitude of the opposition depicted its irresponsible behaviour, which was highly deplorable, he added.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of former MPA Dr Faiza Asghar. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.