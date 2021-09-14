Govt asked to protect working women

PESHAWAR: The Women Workers Alliance has asked the government to ensure implementation of laws for the protection of women at their workplaces.
Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Dr Riffat Aziz, the convener of the alliance, said that the implementation of laws would stop sexual harassment of women at their workplaces and ensure payment of full salaries to them.
Flanked by other office-bearers, she said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure a better environment for women at workplaces, stop sexual harassment and provide them protection.
