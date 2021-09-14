Preparations afoot for 5-a-Side National Women Hockey

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday said the preparations for the First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship are in final stages.

Presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here, he said the entire corona SOPs and protocols would be followed fully during the 6-day championship. The top performing teams and individuals would be given plenty of prizes to encourage them to participate in hockey events, he added.

Adnan directed all the 13 administrative committees to speed up their preparations. Adnan said 14 teams would participate in the championship. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, WAPDA and Railways would send one team each, he added. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Project Director PMU Nadeem Anwer and Deputy Director Chand Perveen attended the meeting.