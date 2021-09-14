‘Imran’s dictatorial mindset exposed by media suppression’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns that the PTI government has been relentlessly pursuing harsh policies to take full control of media, judiciary and Election Commission, hence exposing its dictatorial mindset.

In a statement Monday from Mansoora, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been claiming to be the champion of democratic supremacy but his actions have been dictatorial. He said the way Imran-led government is bent upon carrying out conspiracies to suppress media, launching official attacks against judiciary and Election Commission, refusing to hold local bodies elections despite Supreme Court’s orders and victimising political opponents were all ample proofs of dictatorial mindset, warning it would bring serious damage to already fragile democracy in the country.

The PTI government proved itself worse than its predecessors in plundering public money and living luxuriously on national exchequer, he said, adding that PTI government deceived the nation in the name of Madina state and much needed “change”. Siraj said Imran claimed to be biggest supporter of media freedom before becoming prime minister, but now his government is going in exactly opposite direction, completely negating his old stance. “We stand with the media in its protest movement against the government proposed black law PMDA,” he said, warning that government’s tactics to curb the media freedom would never succeed.

Siraj regretted the PTI government failed to strengthen economy as inflation and unemployment made people’s life miserable. He said the government also attacked the ideological boundaries by legislating on foreign dictation to curb Islamic ideology, identity and Muslim family laws. He said the seminaries, mosques and religious scholars came under serious attacks in PTI government’s tenure.

He said the people must stand against the corrupt system and vote for those who wanted to bring real change in the country. He said the JI would transform Pakistan into a welfare Islamic state.