Bilawal, Moonis Elahi discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Sunday.

Both discussed the overall political situation in the country. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was also present during the meeting. Political observers were giving significance to the meeting amid current political situation in the country.

Bilawal enquired about the health of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed his best regards to Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Bilawal and Elahi discussed the country's water distribution system among provinces and the issue of water shortage in Sindh.