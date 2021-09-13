4 hospitals, 92 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE:In its major anti-quackery operation last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed four hospitals and 92 clinics of quacks.

In Lahore, the clinics of quacks which were named Tahir Poly Clinic, Chand Medical Store and Clinic, Rasool Free Dispensary, Biotech Lahore Lab Collection Centre and Shahid Clinic were sealed. The hospitals which were sealed are: Hammad Children and General Hospital, Jannat Medical and Surgical, Ali City Hospital and Sarim Surgical Hospital. They were located in Rahimyar Khan and working in contravention to various rules and regulations of the PHC. A total of 704 inspections were made in 12 districts. Two major anti-quackery actions were carried out in Muzaffargarh and Rawalpindi districts to seal 12 and 11 centres of quacks, respectively. Nine quacks were closed down in Okara and Chiniot, eight in Multan, seven each in Gujrat and Chakwal, six in Pakpattan, five each in Lahore and Jhang, four each in Attock and Rajanpur. Moreover, the PHC enforcement teams will continue surveillance of 413 healthcare establishments.