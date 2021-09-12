Ministers’ tirades against ECP: Fazl, Sajid call govt fascist

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir have strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Chief Election Commissioner (ECE) and termed it naked fascism.
They said many federal and provincial ministers began hurling threats at the ECP soon after it rejected the electronic voting machines (EVMs), adding that ministers’ threats to set the ECP on fire was such an aggression which even the military dictators did not exhibit during their rule.
They warned that it was a naked aggression against one of the main institutions of the country, and could prove disastrous for the already suffering democracy and the democratic institutions of Pakistan.
In a telephonic call, they discussed country’s political situation on Saturday.
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior...
MOSCOW: Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on...
MOSCOW: Russia is blaming US tech companies for interfering with its parliamentary election. Russia’s foreign...
SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the...
Islamabad: The teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and collegeshave given the thumbs down to the Federal...
Rawalpindi: The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still...