Qul for Rahimullah today

PESHAWAR: Qul for Rahimullah Yusufzai is being observed today (Sunday) as people from all walks of life continued to visit the residence of the renowned journalist and resident editor of The News International in his native village to offer condolences.

Those who paid visit to his residence in his native village Inzargi in Ghundo town of Katlang subdivision, Mardan, included State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan, Senator Shajee Gul Afridi, former Senator Shahi Sayyed, former MNAs Pervez Khan and Shujaul Mulk, former ministers including Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Inamullah Khan, Kamal Shah, Amanullah Haqqani, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Abdul Jalil Jan, Dr Iqbal Khalil, Brig (r) Mahmood Shah, doctors, engineers, journalists, teachers, academics and religious leaders.

All of them paid rich tributes to Rahimullah Yusufzai and termed his death an irreparable loss to journalism in the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

Minister Ali Mohammad Khan said Rahimullah Yusufzai was matchless in journalism, saying he was one of the few journalists who earned respect from all political parties.

“He never took sides in journalism and raised voice for the voiceless. People like Rahimullah Yusufzai are rare in journalism,” he added.

Other speakers also recalled the services of the late journalist, saying he was known for his integrity, professional honesty and competence.

The speakers said they didn’t see how someone could fill the gap left by Rahimullah Yusufzai.

Qul of Rahimullah Yusufzai will be held today in his native village Inzargi, Ghundo, Katlang subdivision of Mardan district, close to the Katlang interchange of Swat Expressway.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors (BoG) and administration of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan paid homage and expressed heartfelt grief at the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai.

Chairman BoG MTI Mardan Prof Dr Syed Fazle Hadi said that the wisdom and sagacity of the veteran journalist was a source of strength to many.

“His services to journalism are acknowledged in the country and the world at large. His help at MTI Mardan and Nowshera will be long remembered,” he added.

He said that the vacuum created by the demise of the senior journalist could not be filled.

Dr Syed Fazle Hadi said that Rahimullah Yusufzai was an active member of BoG MTI Mardan and the services he had rendered for the

uplift of the institution are highly appreciable.

In Mansehra, the journalist fraternity paid glowing tributes to Rahimullah Yusufzai for his great services to the media within the country and abroad.

In a meeting, the senior journalists attached with print and electronic media said that the sudden death of Rahimullah Yusufzai was a great loss to the media in the country as he always worked for the promotion of true and investigative journalism.

The former president of Mansehra Press Club, Nisar Ahmad Khan Swati, said that he had met Rahimullah Yusufzai twice at the sidelines of ‘Excellence in Journalism Award’ ceremonies held in Karachi in 2017 and 2018 and found him to be a great human being of a charismatic personality.

The journalist community also condoled the death of the veteran journalist in Chitral.

Senior journalist Zaheeruddin chaired the condolence meeting, while the office-bearers and members of the Chitral Press Club were also present.

The participants said the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai was a great loss to journalism, adding that the vacuum created by him could not be filled.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.