NDU delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A 218-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) headed by Major General Rahat Naseem Khan, Chief Instructor, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed here Friday as a part of their study tour.

The delegation included Faculty Members, participants of the National Security and War Course, officers of the Pakistan Army, 13 friendly countries and officers from civil bureaucracy.

Chief Justice of Pakistan addressed the delegation giving an overview of the Judicial System of Pakistan, composition and functioning of different tiers of the superior and district courts system. The Chief Justice briefed them about the constitutional responsibilities and jurisdiction conferred upon the courts for smooth dispensation of justice to the public. Major General Rahat Naseem Khan, Chief Instructor, extended thanks to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for sparing time and presented a shield to the Chief Justice on behalf of the course participants as a gesture of goodwill.