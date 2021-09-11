Military-Industrial Complex created terrorists, conflict zones: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has said the military-industrial complex of the world created terrorists and conflict zones in pursuance of their vested interests.
“The super powers want to control the resources of the world and usher in a new era of subjugation of developing countries,” he said while attending the “First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counterterrorism” in Vienna, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, where his book ‘The Smile Snatchers’ was introduced.
His book drew the attention of the world towards the plight of children who are the victims of terror and conflict areas. How their smiles have been snatched and they have been subjected to a life which holds nothing for them except fear, tears and toil.
