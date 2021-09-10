3 killed in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in different incidents in the district on Thursday.

Hussain Khan, brother of slain Painda Khan, told the police that his brother along with a seven year old son Shafiullah was going somewhere on his motorcycle.

He said that when they reached near Gomal Medical College, an unknown motorcyclist sprayed them with bullets.

As a result, Painda Khan sustained serious injuries while his son miraculously remained unhurt.

The injured was rushed to the Mufti Mahmood Memorial Teaching Hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, two groups clashed over a property dispute in the Thopa Fazil area.

Police said that accused Farid and Rabbani along with four other unknown accomplices opened fire on Ghulam Akbar and his son Waqar Ali when they were busy working in their fields.

Waqar Ali sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last.

A man identified as Zeeshan Baloch killed when a tractor-trolley skidded off the road and turned turtle at Qazi Khokar area.

His brother Ihsan Baloch sustained injuries in the accident.