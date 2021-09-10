CDA plants over 400,000 saplings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has so far planted over 400,000 saplings across the federal capital under the Clean and Green Pakistan drive. In accordance with vision of the Prime Minister regarding protection and enhancement of the green character of the Islamabad tree plantation and landscaping work was in full swing, said an official of environment wing. He said the authority had chalked out a comprehensive plan to plant various species of plants along highways, intersections, and green belts.