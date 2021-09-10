Kite released after recovery

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has finally released Kite, an endemic bird species, after its recovery from injuries and rehabilitation under the supervision of the wildlife experts.

According to the details, the IWMB rescued this kite when it received severe injuries and was unable to stand on its claws. The wildlife experts fully examined the health of Kite after its rehabilitation and recommended releasing it in the open. The Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) is home to hundreds of birds and animal species. But most of them faced loss of their natural habitats due to human settlements and interventions in the heart of the national park in the last few decades.

The removal of stone-crushing machines and somewhat better monitoring of the forest area against timber mafia improved the situation to some extent. Now there are indications that the wildlife species are returning back to the national park and wildlife experts hope that the situation will further improve in the coming years.

An official informed that the kite remained in that disabled condition for a week where it was fed by hand with meat, injections and medicine for its full recovery. The staff daily observed its health and diet and placed it in a 30' by 30’ cage to revive its flight capability. “We are utilizing our Margalla Wildlife Rescue Centre with limited resources to rehabilitate endemic wildlife species,” the official said.