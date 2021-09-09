9 TTP terrorists arrested in Hangu

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested nine alleged terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an action in Hangu.
An official said the CTD conducted an operation in the Rahmat Shah Banda Muhajir Camp and arrested nine TTP members. The alleged terrorists were said to be involved in various incidents of terrorism.
The official said the CTD recovered five phones, three Kalashnikovs, two RPG-7 rocket launchers with 14 shells, hand-grenades, other ammunition and motorbike. The held alleged terrorists were identified as Said Riaz, Habibullah, Fawad Khan, Maghfoorullah, Masood, Rasul Mohammad, Hujjatullah, Saadullah and Umar.
