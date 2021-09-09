Warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

LAHORE: Magisterial court of Javeria Muneer on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in connection with a case pertaining to shooting of a music video at the historic Wazir Khan Mosque.

The court directed authorities concerned to produce the duo before the court by October 6. Akbari Gate police had submitted the challan against Saba and Saeed last month but both failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

The police had registered the case against the duo on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor under section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Harassment: An identification parade in rickshaw harassment case was held here on Wednesday in which the victim girl identified four accused. The girl was harassed by a group of men when she was travelling in a rickshaw in Lahore on Independence Day.

It has been learnt that the identification parade was held in jail under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. The woman identified four men including Usman, Irfan, Abdur Rehman and Sajid. The accused had followed the rickshaw in which the victim girl was travelling.