10,000 litre substandard milk destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against adulteration mafia was launched on the direction of the chief minister. They said that the PFA teams led by DG conducted a six-hour long blockade of Lahore and destroyed 10,000 litre adulterated milk besides registering cases against accused persons and handed them over to the police.