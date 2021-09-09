Pakistan team lands in Japan for Asian Volleyball

KARACHI: After a tiresome journey, Pakistan volleyball team on Wednesday landed in Japan to feature in the 21st Asian Men’s Senior Volleyball Championship which will begin from September 12 at Chiba.
“Yes we have just landed here in Tokyo,” a team source told ‘The News’ on Wednesday at 3:42 pm PST.
“We are doing our documentation, downloading some mobile applications and our Covid tests are also being conducted. I think it will take three hours and then we will proceed to the hotel,” the source said.
The national brigade had on Tuesday left Karachi at 11:40am for Tokyo via Dubai and Addis Ababa.
Pakistan are in Group B with holders Iran, Thailand and Hong Kong. The record nine-time champions and the last edition’s bronze medallists Japan, India, Qatar and Bahrain have been put in Group A. Group C carries three-time champions China, last edition’s runners-up and former champions Australia, Sri Lanka and Kuwait. Four-time champions South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are in Group D.
Pakistan will begin their journey with the game against Thailand on September 12. This will be followed by their match against Hong Kong on September 13 and Iran on September 14.
Top two teams from each group will then make it to the quarter-finals league.
