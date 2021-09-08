Outgoing Punjab IGP praises newly-appointed police chief

LAHORE: Former Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said he is happy that Punjab Police’s new chief Sardar Ali Khan is a very professional, capable and hardworking officer, and under his leadership, the process of crime eradication and public service delivery would improve further.
He stated this while addressing a farewell function at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. The outgoing IG thanked the Punjab Police for their excellent teamwork and support during his tenure as IG. He said that with the efforts and professionalism of the police officers, Punjab Police not only completed several projects but also solved the problems of the people through smart and community policing. The officers paid tributes to the services of Inam Ghani as IG Punjab.
