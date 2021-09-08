Gang of burglars busted: Weapons and stolen motorbike recovered

Islamabad : The CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) police have arrested six persons including four women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered diamond ornaments, phone and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following their directions, SSP (Investigation) constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which included ASI Rana

Tasneem, lady ASIs Asia Yasmeen, Farzana Saffdar and others.

This team worked hard and arrested a gang of six persons including four females who were allegedly involved in looting houses in guise of house maids. The Police also recovered diamond ornaments, phone and other valuables from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sooba s/o Bhadar, Khuram Shahzad s/o Sooba, Irm Shahzadi w/o Sooba, Azhrar w/o Sooba, Iqra d/o Sooba and Anam Shahzadi d/o of Sooba, residents of district Jhang. During the investigation, they confessed having looted houses in the area of Tarnol police stations.

DIG (Operations) has appealed to the citizens to verify the bio-data of domestic servants before employing them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 21 outlaws, said the officials. According to the details, Aabpara police arrested accused Mohsin Ali, Munaib and Abdullah and recovered one mobile phone, dagger and an iron punch from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Khalid Rehman and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Umair and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Noon Police arrested two accused Abdul

Qadeer and Muhammad Bilal and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession

During a special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police have nabbed 14 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.