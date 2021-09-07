India used Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Special Assistant on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said India used the Afghan soil for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan by imparting training and funding to militants.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating an exhibition of Kishwah or Ghilaf-e-Kaaba [the cloth covering the holy Kaaba] and sacred relics of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the Afghan army had melted away without putting up fight against Taliban. He said people conspiring against Pakistan while sitting in Kabul had not even found sanctuary at their own land.

Pakistan had intimate relationship with Saudi Arabia and strengthening relations with Islamic world was an integral part of country’s foreign policy, Ashrafi added. He said Pakistanis had deep relations with the Harmain Sharifain. The defence of the two holy shrines was the defence of Pakistan, he vowed.

Ashrafi said the priority of foreign policy was to improve relations with the Islamic countries. Pakistan would participate in Green Conference, being held in Saudi Arabia in October 2021. He said Pakistan rendered over 80,000 sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He paid rich tributes to the Pak Army for rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the motherland.