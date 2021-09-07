PTI-PPP workers clash in Naudero

SUKKUR: The PPP and PTI workers clashed near Naudero, Larkana, when the PTI Senator Engineer Saifullah Abro was leading a rally to address a party gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto, Naudero, Larkana.

Addressing the media on Monday, PTI Senator Engineer Saifullah Abro charged that he was proceeding to address a party gathering at Gharhi Khuda Bakhash Bhutto in Naudero with the rally of supporters, when it was allegedly attacked by the PPP workers.

He said later the PPP workers also attacked the PTI workers at the venue of the function. Abro said in anticipation of the attack, he had asked for police security from DIGP and SSP Larkana, but they both refused. The PTI senator charged that the host of the programme was also threatened to cancel the function.

Accusing the PPP leadership of denying level playing field to political rivals, Saifur Rehman said the PPP believes in forcefully denying freedom of political action to the opposition. Referring to recent attacks on rallies led by Arbab Rahim and Haleem Adil Shaikh, he termed the trend as unfortunate.

The PTI senator also criticised the police for siding with the provincial government and added the law enforcement agency had refused to register an FIR against the PPP workers who had attacked his rally.

Reacting to the attack on the PTI rally, party leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh, Arbab Rahim, Syed Tahir Hussain Shah condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the attackers. The Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, while condemning the attack on Saifullah Abro’s convoy in Larkana, sought a detailed report from IGP Sindh.

