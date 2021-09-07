PR remembers late driver

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) Director Nazia Jabeen on Monday, visited the house of railway driver late Abdul Ghani who had brought passengers safe and sound from India to Lahore on August 14, 1947. She presented an honorary shield to his daughter.

On the occasion, Shamim Malika, daughter of the late driver, thanked Pakistan Railways for remembering her father’s services. She added that everyone was worried about the lives of passengers on Aug 14, 1947 but my father took the passengers to their destination with courage without caring for his own life.